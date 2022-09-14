WOMEN, BLACKS, GAYS to Blame for Coming Economic Crisis: A U.S. Senate Candidate Seems to Think so

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





September 13, 2022





Blake Masters, a U.S. senate candidate, suggests the Federal Reserve’s Affirmative Action is to blame for poor economy. The Arizona

Republican wants Federal Reserve workers to be hired because of competency, not race or sexuality.





Speaking of Affirmative Action, a group of House Democratic lawmakers is urging the Supreme Court to uphold the racist policy in higher education when the justices hear arguments in challenges to race-conscious admissions policies at two universities in the fall term.

Will President-in-Exile Donald Trump be indicted by a Federal Grand Jury? Some Republicans seem to think so.





We’ll also discuss why secular Republicans attempting to negotiate moral issues with gays and trannies are complete losers.





Speaking of losers, we check in on Greg Abbott down in Texas.





