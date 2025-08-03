In October 2022, Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer after a standard mammogram detected a tumor.





She underwent surgery to remove the tumor and announced on November 18, 2022, that she was declared cancer-free after the procedure, with no evidence of spread.





https://blabbermouthDOTnet/news/nightwishs-floor-jansen-why-i-decided-to-go-public-with-my-breast-cancer-diagnosis#google_vignette





Facts (vaccine statements):





In a May 2020 interview, Floor Jansen said:





“Without a proper vaccine, life can never continue, as it was.”





She also advised: “I would say … without a vaccine having gatherings of 10,000 plus people it might not be the best of ideas.”





She urged fans to “do your part” and “take the time” to flatten the curve, framing vaccination as a prerequisite for returning to large concerts.





Inferred probability she received the COVID-19 vaccine:





• Residence: Lives in Sweden—95 % of Swedish adults were fully vaccinated by mid-2022 after a decisive state rollout.





• Touring demands: Nightwish booked European festival runs once borders reopened in 2021–2022; most countries required either proof of vaccination or daily testing to enter venues.





• Public statements: Zero hesitancy expressed; repeatedly tied mass gatherings and band resumption to vaccine availability and uptake.





→ Estimated probability Floor Jansen received at least two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine exceeds 90 %.

https://metalinsiderDOTnet/interviews/nightwishs-floor-jansen-during-these-weird-times-i-do-invite-you-to-maybe-put-time-for-the-things-you-usually-dont-have-time-for