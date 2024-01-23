Create New Account
https://www.trunews.com/video-article/democratic-socialists-forced-to-layoff-workers-due-to-zionist-funding-cuts

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS FORCED TO LAYOFF WORKERS DUE TO ZIONIST FUNDING CUTS

How do you know when the economy is in bad shape? Answer: When communists are forced to lay off their employees. Big layoffs coming to the Democratic Socialists of America according to the New York Post.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/22/2024


trunewsfundingzionistnew yorkdemocratic socialists of americazionist fundingbig layoffs coming

