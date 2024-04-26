Create New Account
Why Do Both Left & Right Attack Free Speech?
What is happening
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Freedom of Speech was included as the First Amendment for a reason. It's that important! Without the ability to speak freely and protest against the government, liberty is lost. Unfortunately, as with so many things when government power expands too far, freedom of speech becomes politicized. "Free speech for me, but not for thee." Both Left & Right will embrace censorship and cracking down on peaceful protests, if they believe it will help them "win." But once freedom of speech is sacrificed, the only "winner" is government power. Both the Left & the Right lose their liberties.

free speechcensorshipattackconstitutionisraelfirst amendmentleftrightthe ron paul liberty report

