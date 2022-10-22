Car radio flattens our battery: BEWARE lest you are stuck far from home late at night, with medical issues MVI_8071

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Very late Sunday evening, after
listening to our car radio at the beach for over 3 hours, our car would not
start. Eventually we got the RAC breakdown service to come and get us started. Our
radio listening flattened our near new battery! I had no idea that the modern
car radios can not be sustained for long by the car’s battery. Beware, and take
the precautions I recommend in the video. My wife was in medical distress
before we left for home.