Car radio flattens our battery: BEWARE lest you are stuck far from home late at night, with medical issues MVI_8071

Very late Sunday evening, after
listening to our car radio at the beach for over 3 hours, our car would not
start. Eventually we got the RAC breakdown service to come and get us started. Our
radio listening flattened our near new battery! I had no idea that the modern
car radios can not be sustained for long by the car’s battery. Beware, and take
the precautions I recommend in the video. My wife was in medical distress
before we left for home.
