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Fauci Project Manager Confesses to Creating Covid, Rand Paul Confronts Fauci on Gain-of-Function at Wuhan, Hyperinflation coming (Mike Adams), Deja Vu and Passing through the Veil: 05.11.2021
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500 views • May 12, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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SMOKING GUN VIDEO: Fauci Project Manager Confesses to Creating Covid-19
Submitted by Marv
May 11, 2021
Watch video: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609af3cbb493572075b0c04a
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Paul Confronts Fauci On Funding Gain of Function Research at Wuhan Lab
https://www.infowars.com/posts/rand-paul-confronts-fauci-on-funding-gain-of-function-research-at-wuhan-lab/
Related: https://www.nationalreview.com/news/rand-paul-urges-fauci-to-abandon-gain-of-function-research-citing-possible-covid-lab-leak/
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Hyperinflation begins in America as gas stations and refineries SHUT DOWN
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-11-hyperinflation-begins-in-america-refineries-shut-down.html
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Déjà Vu and Passing Through the Approaching Veil
Written by Barbara and Terral
Hi Barbara:
Thank you for writing.
On Tue, May 11, 2021 at 5:59 AM Barbara wrote:
Hello Terral
I just want to start by saying thank you for keeping up with your daily reports. I look forward to them every day. On Monday you made a comment that hit home. I'm hoping you can clarify and also answer a question for me.
You had talked about "time compression ". That we are passing through waves, in relationship with space-time and that we will be experiencing memories (deja vu) from our past? Our future? I believe I understand the veil concept, that we see dimly to the other side.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 18 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
SMOKING GUN VIDEO: Fauci Project Manager Confesses to Creating Covid-19
Submitted by Marv
May 11, 2021
Watch video: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609af3cbb493572075b0c04a
--
Paul Confronts Fauci On Funding Gain of Function Research at Wuhan Lab
https://www.infowars.com/posts/rand-paul-confronts-fauci-on-funding-gain-of-function-research-at-wuhan-lab/
Related: https://www.nationalreview.com/news/rand-paul-urges-fauci-to-abandon-gain-of-function-research-citing-possible-covid-lab-leak/
--
Hyperinflation begins in America as gas stations and refineries SHUT DOWN
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-11-hyperinflation-begins-in-america-refineries-shut-down.html
--
Déjà Vu and Passing Through the Approaching Veil
Written by Barbara and Terral
Hi Barbara:
Thank you for writing.
On Tue, May 11, 2021 at 5:59 AM Barbara wrote:
Hello Terral
I just want to start by saying thank you for keeping up with your daily reports. I look forward to them every day. On Monday you made a comment that hit home. I'm hoping you can clarify and also answer a question for me.
You had talked about "time compression ". That we are passing through waves, in relationship with space-time and that we will be experiencing memories (deja vu) from our past? Our future? I believe I understand the veil concept, that we see dimly to the other side.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 18 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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