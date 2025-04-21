Pope's last public appearance prior to Death, took place on April 20 during the Easter service - died early April 21st, at 88 years old

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pope's last public appearance took place on April 20 during the Easter service.
Pope Francis has died, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo announced.
He was 88-years-old.
Pope Francis passed away on April 21, 2025, at 7:35 a.m. Rome time. The announcement was made by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Holy See, at 9:47 a.m. local time. This followed a period of hospitalization for the pope, who had been suffering from severe respiratory ailments, including double pneumonia.
An Irish saint's eerie prophecy that Pope Francis will be the last Pontiff
Said that death of the 112th Pope will lead to Judgment Day in 2027, a 12th century prophecy of St. Malachy.
Here is the full text of Francis' final Easter address, as released Sunday by the Vatican:
Pope Francis passed away peacefully — doctors
The cause of death was a brain-related issue, likely a stroke or hemorrhage
This was unrelated to the breathing problems that hospitalized him last February