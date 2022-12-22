PART 1. Bio-nano Upgrades: A Dialogue with Dr. David Nixon

Dr. David Nixon discusses his work in the laboratory and analysis of blood samples and vial contents — the many experiments conducted to ascertain a deeper understanding of undisclosed materials and their observed behavior when exposed to various levels and sources of electronic magnetic radiation. In the present social world where political imperatives have destroyed traditional scientific rigor and the ethical practice of medicine, he has had to resort to his own studies of the “vaccines” in the interest of his patients. This dialogue is a reflection on his latest discoveries and an effort to draw some tentative conclusions about those discoveries.

