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Words From The Lord: (Edward Umling) Get Ready! Here Comes The AntiChrist! & "CHOSEN...ELECT...UPWARD"!!! - "YOUR TIME HAS COME TO WORK THE GREAT HARVEST OF SOULS "
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101 views • February 11, 2021
Edward: A flying scroll going across the land
FORGOT TO FINISH IT - TALKS ABOUT CHOSEN/FIRST FRUITS! :)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVIg7aXGVpw
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordfebruary92021.pdf
Word From Dec 17th 2020 That Goes With This - Edward Umling
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticworddecember172020.pdf
Zechariah 5
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Zechariah%205&;version=KJV
END TIMES SIGN! Tower of Babel to Be Built by Amazon In Virginia, Opposite US Capitol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuHEbTVeB10&;feature=youtu.be
Polar Shift: Strange Crazy Extreme Weather Patterns Imminent – Nadia Isaac
https://444prophecynews.com/polar-shift-strange-crazy-extreme-weather-patterns-imminent-nadia-isaac/
Portland Oregon, Mt. Hood – Brother Thomas
https://444prophecynews.com/portland-oregon-mt-hood-brother-thomas/
BIDEN @ CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS
https://www.brighteon.com/1e3f88f2-7aef-4a9d-98f4-8c905fdee1c0
The plan to install Kamala Harris, Division of Churches & Families – Shawntrell Davis
https://444prophecynews.com/the-plan-to-install-kamala-harris-division-of-churches-families-shawntrell-davis/
The Threshing of Wheat - Year of Release
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4I3ZI0duvBQ
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordfebruary102021.pdf
YOUR TIME HAS COME TO WORK THE GREAT HARVEST OF SOULS – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/your-time-has-come-to-work-the-great-harvest-of-souls-lynne-johnson/
A White Mushroom Cloud of Nuclear Explosion – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/a-white-mushroom-cloud-of-nuclear-explosion-mckana/
Calling Loudly and Sternly – Until That Glorious Day
https://444prophecynews.com/calling-loudly-and-sternly-until-that-glorious-day/
Assembling the prophetic pieces – Jon Stokes
https://444prophecynews.com/assembling-the-prophetic-pieces-jon-stokes/
_________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
FORGOT TO FINISH IT - TALKS ABOUT CHOSEN/FIRST FRUITS! :)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVIg7aXGVpw
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordfebruary92021.pdf
Word From Dec 17th 2020 That Goes With This - Edward Umling
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticworddecember172020.pdf
Zechariah 5
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Zechariah%205&;version=KJV
END TIMES SIGN! Tower of Babel to Be Built by Amazon In Virginia, Opposite US Capitol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuHEbTVeB10&;feature=youtu.be
Polar Shift: Strange Crazy Extreme Weather Patterns Imminent – Nadia Isaac
https://444prophecynews.com/polar-shift-strange-crazy-extreme-weather-patterns-imminent-nadia-isaac/
Portland Oregon, Mt. Hood – Brother Thomas
https://444prophecynews.com/portland-oregon-mt-hood-brother-thomas/
BIDEN @ CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS
https://www.brighteon.com/1e3f88f2-7aef-4a9d-98f4-8c905fdee1c0
The plan to install Kamala Harris, Division of Churches & Families – Shawntrell Davis
https://444prophecynews.com/the-plan-to-install-kamala-harris-division-of-churches-families-shawntrell-davis/
The Threshing of Wheat - Year of Release
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4I3ZI0duvBQ
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordfebruary102021.pdf
YOUR TIME HAS COME TO WORK THE GREAT HARVEST OF SOULS – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/your-time-has-come-to-work-the-great-harvest-of-souls-lynne-johnson/
A White Mushroom Cloud of Nuclear Explosion – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/a-white-mushroom-cloud-of-nuclear-explosion-mckana/
Calling Loudly and Sternly – Until That Glorious Day
https://444prophecynews.com/calling-loudly-and-sternly-until-that-glorious-day/
Assembling the prophetic pieces – Jon Stokes
https://444prophecynews.com/assembling-the-prophetic-pieces-jon-stokes/
_________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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