ΣΟΥΛΕΪΜΑΝΟΒΑ: "ΕΞΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΠΡΟΣΒΑΛΛΟΥΝ ΤΗ ΝΟΗΜΟΣΥΝΗ ΜΑΣ"

Τη δική της άποψη για το πρωτόκολλο που προτείνεται να ακολουθηθεί ενόψει της επιστροφής των υγειονομικών σε αναστολή στις δουλείες της, αναλύει η παιδοχειρουργός από τη Λάρισα Βίκυ Σουλεϊμάνοβα.
H ίδια επίσης αναφέρεται σε μια μελέτη την οποία μπορείτε να δείτε και εσείς στον πιο κάτω σύνδεσμο, που κάνει λόγο για τοξικότητα της μάσκας:
https://www.authorea.com/users/455502/articles/552826-possible-toxicity-of-chronic-carbon-dioxide-exposure-associated-with-mask-use-particularly-in-pregnant-women-children-and-adolescents-a-scoping-review
