BREAKING: US Mint Losing Trust, JP Morgan Cornered Silver & Crushing Competitors w/ Andy Schectman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Andy Schectman, President of Miles Franklin, rejoins the program to discuss the serious monetary plays being made that will ultimately effect everyone on the planet. We discuss J.P. Morgans brazen and illegal successful efforts to corner the silver market only to now use their position to crush their competitors and destabilize the entire banking sector. We also discuss the loss of faith the U.S. Mint is experiencing with major worldwide distributors. Lastly, we discuss the elephant in the room: The central bankers plan to take down the global economy and reset with a new digital currency that they control.
If you are interested in purchasing silver, contact [email protected] and tell him "Sarah sent you". He will guarantee you the best price in the United States. Thats a promise from him to me.
Sign up for the Miles Franklin newsletter at https://MilesFranklin.com
Consider supporting the show by signing up for Patreon at https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall - receive free eBooks, discount coupons, exclusive interviews & more!!
Get C60 gel caps, Fat fighting Tetrogen, & telomere lengthening DefyTime at http://SarahWestall.com/Shop. Be sure to find the latest coupons.
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."