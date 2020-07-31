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BREAKING: US Mint Losing Trust, JP Morgan Cornered Silver & Crushing Competitors w/ Andy Schectman
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35 views • July 31, 2020
Sarah Westall

Andy Schectman, President of Miles Franklin, rejoins the program to discuss the serious monetary plays being made that will ultimately effect everyone on the planet. We discuss J.P. Morgans brazen and illegal successful efforts to corner the silver market only to now use their position to crush their competitors and destabilize the entire banking sector. We also discuss the loss of faith the U.S. Mint is experiencing with major worldwide distributors. Lastly, we discuss the elephant in the room: The central bankers plan to take down the global economy and reset with a new digital currency that they control.

If you are interested in purchasing silver, contact [email protected] and tell him "Sarah sent you". He will guarantee you the best price in the United States. Thats a promise from him to me.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy