Título Original: La Marseillaise, sung by Mireille Mathieu. American English subtitles.
Publicado em YT, 17 de Novembro de 2016
Créditos: Tony, Mireille Mathieu
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MQ-SC9bmp4
Descrição Original do Autor:
6.227.253 visualizações 17 de nov. de 2016
Performance at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in 1989 for its 100th anniversary. Mireille Mathieu sings La Marseillaise, the French national anthem. According to reports at the time, "Mathieu sang the anthem of France so grandly and shrewdly that tears welled up across the country, many patriotic citizens even needed medical treatment." Ten years later, she was awarded the Medal of the French Legion of Honor.
My translation to American English, weighing literal accuracy, lyrical style, and contemporary US context.