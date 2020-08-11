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Full Show: Democrats Reveal Plan To Overthrow Election Results And Remove Trump
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26 views • August 11, 2020
resident Trump is removed from the podium during a live Press Conference as Democrats signal and announce their plans for a violent coup against America and incite their street thugs to begin their occupation of the White House. It begins early, as shots are fired outside White House leading to a momentary pause in the President’s Press Conference. Owen Shroyer predicts this hours before it happens, warning America this is just the beginning of the Democrats' planned violent takeover of America. Louie Huey joins the broadcast to discuss the viral video he shot of ANTIFA being chased into a ditch in Colorado. Young girls are now openly admitting and celebrating that Cardi B has turned them into hoes, and they like it. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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