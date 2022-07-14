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The Truth About Demons Deliverance & Casting Out Evil Spirits | Voddie Baucham
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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339 views • July 14, 2022

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Should I Be Casting Out Demons?

By Dr. Chip Thornton for G3 Ministries

https://g3min.org/should-i-be-casting...


Casting out demons is certainly something we find in the Bible. But, have you ever really thought about it? Should Christians be casting out demons, and holding ministries of deliverance where people line up to have their demons cast out?


Dr. Chip Thornton describes a mission in Ecuador where he and another missionary encountered a man practicing witchcraft on the street. Both missionaries believed the man was possibly possessed by a demon. What happens next is a BIG REALITY CHECK for deliverance ministries and Christians who believe that casting out demons should be a common feature of Christian life and evangelism.


For your protection and edification, we present a detailed Biblical analysis of Satan and demons, their abilities, and their most obvious method of deception.


We tell the story of a woman addicted to drugs who was "exorcized" by a deliverance minister only to find herself worse than before, and we explain the purpose and scope of the casting out of demons in the Bible.


False teachers, Jessi Green, "Apostle" Kathryn Krick, and dangerous grifters Isaiah Saldivir, and Vlad Savchuk are exposed by their own obvious deceptions and unbiblical ministries.


The world is a minefield of likable, moral, good-looking, good-sounding, charismatic counterfeits that many people do not even suspect to be in error. In the final segment of this documentary, we explain exactly how you can easily identify them.


Pastor Jacob Reaume rings the bell on the need for discernment and why we must call out false teachers. Lastly, Voddie Baucham provides an inspiring presentation of the gospel, and man's need for the Savior.


Special Thanks: Tony Costa, and Jim Osman

Written and Produced by Brad & Summer

© 2022 Armor of Truth, Inc.


#demon #deliverance #gospel #voddiebaucham


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Keywords
hoaxliesbiblemind controlpropagandaaiscripturedemonsnwo1984agenda 21fallen angelstranshumanismdystopiafalse prophetsmasksmsm liescovid
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