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3 a.) dies independentiae
Tepbian Kord
Tepbian Kord
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143 views • July 04, 2021

Further Reading: 

https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Thomas_Jefferson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nepotism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_politics_in_the_United_States#Security_against_tyranny
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supremacism#Jewish
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Genocide
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silent_Holocaust
http://en.rightpedia.info/w/Loxism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazism#Reactionary_or_revolutionary?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zionism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edmond_James_de_Rothschild
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edict_of_Expulsion
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Expulsions_and_exoduses_of_Jews
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persecution_of_Jews#Western_and_Christian_antisemitism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-Defamation_League
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NAACP
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Israel_Public_Affairs_Committee

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marxism%E2%80%93Leninism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revisionism_(Marxism)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Talmud
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moloch
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Judaism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antisemitism#Causes
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freemasonry
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crusades
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbary_slave_trade
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_bank
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Bank_of_the_United_States
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Bank_of_the_United_States
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve_Act
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Usury
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loan_shark
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gold_standard
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/False_flag

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chronology_of_the_universe
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_far_future
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ultimate_fate_of_the_universe#Theories_about_the_end_of_the_universe
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sun
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenhouse_and_icehouse_Earth
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stefan%E2%80%93Boltzmann_law
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermal_radiation
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbon_dioxide_in_Earth%27s_atmosphere
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kardashev_scale
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_harvesting#Blood_sugar
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dyson_sphere
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Formation_and_evolution_of_the_Solar_System
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biomagnetism

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weather_modification
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_overpopulation
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pharmaceutical_industry#Pharmaceutical_fraud

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human#Transition_to_modernity
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_genetic_variation#Population_genetics
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_taxonomy#Subspecies
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Race_and_genetics#Race_and_medicine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Cannabis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proprioception
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_primates_by_population
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_carnivorans_by_population
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_population_planning
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dred_Scott_v._Sandford
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treason#United_States
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attainder#Corruption_of_blood

Thomas Jefferson's "Declaration of Independence":
https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs

Also check out: 
http://www.gutenberg.org/files/16784/16784-h/16784-h.htm [Letter XLVIII] 

Woodrow Wilson's "The New Freedom":
http://www.gutenberg.org/files/14811/14811-h/14811-h.htm

Henry Ford's "The International Jew":
http://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/37539/pg37539-images.html

"The Greatest Story Never Told": 
https://thegreateststorynevertold.tv/  

Also check out: 
https://www.thelastmutineers.com

Periculum in mora. 

dies independentiae © 2020 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticscorruptionelectionamericamoneymusicgovernmentusabidenmediagoldstocksimpeachimpeachmentvotesilverbankingfiatharrisvoting
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