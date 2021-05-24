THE DEADLY PANDEMIC THAT'S KILLING ANARCHY

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Mark Passio originally delivered this presentation at Anarchapuclo’s virtual conference in February of 2021. In it, Mark explains that the modern Anarchist movement is failing instead of growing, and that Authoritarianism is steadily on the rise. Mark goes on to discuss how there is a Deadly Pandemic, fueled by a vile and highly contagious virus, that is sweeping through the Anarchist community. What is this deadly plague? And more importantly, how can we stop it so that True Freedom may flourish? Watch this hard-hitting, thought-provoking presentation to find out.