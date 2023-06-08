https://gettr.com/post/p2j4k074ac8
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Monica Luisi (Host of OAN): We need more organizations like the NFSC to lead the charge in fighting against the CCP and fighting for our freedom!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】 “同一个美国”新闻网（OAN）主持人莫妮卡·佩奇·路易斯说：我们需要更多像新中国联邦这样的组织抗击中共、捍卫自由！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.