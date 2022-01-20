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Timely Signs: with Cars, Glasses, Clocks and the "Daily Bread" - "I am become Christmas"
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53 views • January 20, 2022
Some very welcome signs continue to manifest, encouraging and inspiring us as the resetting back of time draws more near. In this video we share some recent ones and decoding some symbolism. Also, Aaron makes some observations about, The Lord of the Rings - The Rings of Power, and we discuss the imagery and timing of an album that was released on December 21, 2012: "I am become Christmas" by Lemon Demon.
Find a full HD version for streaming or download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SignsCarsLORLemon.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
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Find a full HD version for streaming or download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SignsCarsLORLemon.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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