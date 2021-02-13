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The Marshall Tucker Band - Fire on the Mountain
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31 views • February 13, 2021
Music video by The Marshall Tucker Band performing Fire on the Mountain (Audio). (C) 2015 MT Industries Inc Licensed to Marshall Tucker Entertainment Inc.
#MarshallTuckerBand #FireOntheMountain #Vevo
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Song
FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN
Licensed to YouTube by
UMPG Publishing, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Spirit Music Publishing, and 6 Music Rights Societies
#MarshallTuckerBand #FireOntheMountain #Vevo
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN
Licensed to YouTube by
UMPG Publishing, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Spirit Music Publishing, and 6 Music Rights Societies
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