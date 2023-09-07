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URGENT! Change all Variable Rate Debts to Fixed Rates, Hyperinflation Coming...
ITM Trading, INC.
ITM Trading, INC.
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313 views • September 07, 2023

Rising interest rates and debt are leading to an increase in defaults and bankruptcies in the US corporate sector. This is causing job losses and decreased consumer spending, negatively impacting the economy. The debt-based system is unsustainable and the Ponzi scheme is being revealed.

Questions on how to protect your wealth from an unstable global financial system? Schedule your FREE strategy call with our seasoned consultants. 👉 https://calendly.com/itmtrading/brighteon?utm_content=DD9072023 or by calling 866-974-3284.

👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️

🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-974-3284

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang

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goldsilverhyperinflationrecessioninflation
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