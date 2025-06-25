BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vaccines are poisons, says Katherine Watt; the toxic effects have been known for a long time
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10005 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
229 views • 15 hours ago

"I don't frame not taking vaccines as a medical freedom issue."

"I frame [not taking vaccines] as self-defense."

"Refer to [vaccines] as... poisons."

"They have been poisons since the start of the modern vaccine era."

"The toxic effects [of vaccines] have been known for a very long time, and very carefully suppressed."

"When anyone speaks about vaccines as medical products and speaks about communicable disease as a real threat from airborne particles, they are participating in projecting the illusion."

"You shouldn't participate in projecting the illusion that vaccines are somehow medical products because they're not."

"You shouldn't take diagnostic tests [PCR tests]."

"You don't need to wear masks."

"You don't need to distance yourself."

"You don't need to take any of the products they recommend, and it's a good idea to publicly ignore or challenge or ridicule people who do further the performance."

The full 1:05 hour presentation / interview of Katherine Watt, paralegal and legal researcher, to "Health Freedom Network—Freedom Hub" from June 5, 2025, titled "The Surprising Law Changes Needed to End Govt’s War on Humanity", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6uhtrl-the-surprising-law-changes-needed-to-end-govts-war-on-humanity.html

Mirrored - Fat News

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaccinespoisonskatherine watt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy