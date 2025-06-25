Vaccines are poisons, says Katherine Watt; the toxic effects have been known for a long time

"I don't frame not taking vaccines as a medical freedom issue."

"I frame [not taking vaccines] as self-defense."

"Refer to [vaccines] as... poisons."

"They have been poisons since the start of the modern vaccine era."

"The toxic effects [of vaccines] have been known for a very long time, and very carefully suppressed."

"When anyone speaks about vaccines as medical products and speaks about communicable disease as a real threat from airborne particles, they are participating in projecting the illusion."

"You shouldn't participate in projecting the illusion that vaccines are somehow medical products because they're not."

"You shouldn't take diagnostic tests [PCR tests]."

"You don't need to wear masks."

"You don't need to distance yourself."

"You don't need to take any of the products they recommend, and it's a good idea to publicly ignore or challenge or ridicule people who do further the performance."

The full 1:05 hour presentation / interview of Katherine Watt, paralegal and legal researcher, to "Health Freedom Network—Freedom Hub" from June 5, 2025, titled "The Surprising Law Changes Needed to End Govt’s War on Humanity", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6uhtrl-the-surprising-law-changes-needed-to-end-govts-war-on-humanity.html

