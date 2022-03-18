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Russian paratroopers guard checkpoints in Kiev region
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100 views • March 18, 2022
RT.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has released new footage of paratroopers guarding various checkpoints and roadblocks around the Kiev area. According to the MoD, their main task is to ensure the safe passage of people and military transport, and to inspect goods being transported. The troops are also on the lookout for Ukrainian sabotage groups disguised as civilians.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxo3mj-russian-paratroopers-guard-checkpoints-in-kiev-region.html
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has released new footage of paratroopers guarding various checkpoints and roadblocks around the Kiev area. According to the MoD, their main task is to ensure the safe passage of people and military transport, and to inspect goods being transported. The troops are also on the lookout for Ukrainian sabotage groups disguised as civilians.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxo3mj-russian-paratroopers-guard-checkpoints-in-kiev-region.html
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