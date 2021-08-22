Jesus' Most Wonderful Teaching!

What's the most wonderful teaching of Jesus? Jesus said that anyone who believes in him will have eternal life in the kingdom of God. So that would seem like the most wonderful teaching... and, in a way, it is. But we easily miss just how wonderful that is. Firstly, we can't see the kingdom of God... and secondly because religions everywhere have their own claims about eternal life. In this video, you will learn how you can experience eternal life in the kingdom of heaven right here and now, if you are willing to really believe Jesus, which actually amounts to OBEYING Jesus. THAT is the ultimate, greatest, most wonderful and unique teaching of Jesus.