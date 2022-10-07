https://gnews.org/post/p1tr0066d
10/06/2022 China’s equity market had its seventh consecutive month of foreign outflows in September. China’s growth outlook keeps weakening. Investors are also turning away from the Chinese market amid the strong greenback and a depreciated Yuan
