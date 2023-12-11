Charlie Robinson, Ricky Varandas & Midnight Mike: UFO Roundtable Swapcast
11 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
Keywords
consciousnesssecret societiesmultiple dimensionsintelligence agenciesancient aliensreal magicadvanced technologybob lazaralien abductionswernher von braunpsychological operationsunion of the unwantedfake alien invasionthe ripple effect podcastmilitary abductionshigh strangenessmacroaggressionsproject blue bookour big dumb mouthgary mckinnonnational aeronautics and space administrationdimenthyltryptamineelement 115gotthard base tunnel opening ceremonyzimbabwe ariel school ufo phenomenon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos