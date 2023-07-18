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Lives Saved from Covid “Vaccine” Adverse Reactions & Deaths, Caveat Emptor
Dr. Jane Ruby
Dr. Jane RubyCheckmark Icon
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1651 views • July 18, 2023

Dr. Jane focuses on how many lives have been saved, physically & emotionally, by getting out the covid and “vaccine” information. People must do research rather than accept unverified narratives. Caveat emptor. Many people refused the covid injections due to the information from Dr. Jane’s show. These people were saved from “vaccine” adverse reactions and deaths. Is the financial success of the Sound of Freedom movie going to be used to save children from trafficking?

Government takeover, Vaccine shedding, Caveat emptor, Sound of freedom movie, Rick Rigsby quotes, Federal covid mandates, Vaccine adverse reaction rates, Vaccine deaths, Spike protein side effects

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BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS: [email protected]

Website: https://drjaneruby.com

DR. JANE MERCH
https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/

Protect Dr.Jane’s Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

Send checks to my legal defense fund:
Dr. Jane Ruby
4371 Northlake Blvd, #188
Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410

SUPPORT ME DIRECTLY:
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https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby

Keywords
vaccine deathsgovernment takeovervaccine sheddingsound of freedom moviecaveat emptorrick rigsby quotesfederal covid mandatesvaccine adverse reaction ratesspike protein side effects
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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