BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Starcraft - Dark Vengeance Campaign 3
Tom's Channel
Tom's Channel
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • August 20, 2023

Difficulty: Very Difficult

Intro: Now, its time to take the chase to Schaezar for his crimes committed against the protoss. Observers picked up a command center with Allan Schezar’s forces within. However, there were also emanation detected from a zerg presense within the sector. Zeratul orders you to either make waste to Alan Schezar’s compound OR discover what is emanating from the zerg. Each objective will have a different outcome that will effect the campaign.


Strategy: This mission is by far the most difficult out of the entire campaign and will take mutltiple tries so make sure to save regularly. You begin the mission surrounded by 6 fully operational bases that will send units to harass you every couple of minutes. At the 45 minute mark, the attacks become constant and the enemy has infinite resources so you’ll need to be careful with your troops and not to lose too many. The first matter of course is to expand to the southwestern part of the map as there are resources and only a couple of sunken colonies and a spore colony to defend. The enemy builds tons of siege tanks so you have to go air, preferably with 12 Scouts and 6-8 Carriers with arbiter and observer support. High Templars are very good for hallucination and psionic storm. Archons are terrible because the enemy constantly uses EMP on your forces. Also, be warned, at the 45 minute mark the enemy will begin sending defilers which WILL plague your air forces if you’re not careful. If you want to play cautious, go ahead and lay waste to white’s bases in the south then the north. Luckily, white doesn’t upgrade his units so they aren’t as dangerous. Orange will periodically flank you with mutulisks with devourers as well as 12 lings, 12 hydralisks, and 6 Ultralisks which is impossible to defend against without losing some units. Red will also send large wave of units including 10 goliaths, 10 siege tanks and will also send airwaves with 6 wraiths, 4 battlecruisers, and science vessels support. After you destroy white, move to the left to take out white’s final base below orange. Since its on an island, you’ll need to use shuttles or protoss arbiter’s recall. When you do the final assault on orange, its important to have ground forces support your air units. If you don’t, they will make short work with Devourer + Hydralisk combo that will devastate your air.

                If you wan to attack red instead, you’ll need to start with the same strategy as above. After you destroy white’s final base, move your remaining forces below red’s base and build a protoss photon canon on the hill with a protoss battery. After you initiate the assault, they will send a 100 supply of marines, ghosts, goliaths, and siege tanks to kill you and they’ll constantly replenish their forces. Even if you attack red with 200 supply, you need to reinforce your units otherwise you’re going to get wiped. Be wary of enemy nukes. If you do it correctly, you’ll be able to destroy red’s command center and force them to surrender before orange destroys your remaining bases.


Unit Composition: a Mix of Scouts, Carriers with Carrier and Arbiter support. Build ground forces for the final assault including Dark Templar, Dragoons, and Zealots. High Templars are invaluable this level. Resources are tight so I don’t recommend reavers as they’re too expensive.

Keywords
strategystarcraftdark vengeance campaign
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy