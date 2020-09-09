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AI 'to bring people back to life' through 3D Digital Cloning!!
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107 views • September 09, 2020
Tech boss Eugenia Kuyda says The Simpson have got it right again and that "really creepy" AI will soon use selfies to create 3D digital avatars to "bring people back to life"
Here is the link:
AI 'to bring people back to life' with selfies used to create 3D digital clones
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/ai-to-bring-people-back-22647058
Here is the link:
AI 'to bring people back to life' with selfies used to create 3D digital clones
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/ai-to-bring-people-back-22647058
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