Jason A: Satanic Ritual Travis Scott 'Astroworld' Concert Exposed (Part 1) [07.11.2021]

'I Can't Teach Anybody Anything, I Can Only Try to Make Them Think' - Socrates'The Truth is Learned, Never Told' - Out of Shadows 2020Systematic Planned Satanic Demonic Witchcraft Ritual Sacrifices in Plain Sight Exposed...Note: And who is gonna be kept responsible for the people who died here?'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness (SATANISM) in high places' - Ephesians 6:12'Let us walk properly as in the daytime, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and sensuality, not in quarreling and jealousy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to gratify its desires.'- Romans 13:13-14'Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.'- II Timothy 3:1-5Jason A uploaded: The Strangest Thing You'll Ever See! (Travis Scott Exposed)116,439 views Nov 7, 2021Jason A - 1.14M subscribers