WEF: The Fourth Industrial Revolution | Transhumanism



"The very idea of a human being as some sort of natural concept is really going to change. Our bodies will be so high-tech we won't be able to really distinguish what's natural and what's artificial."



If you think that “Transhumanism” means turning people into badass cyborgs, capable of superhuman feats of strength and intelligence, then you’re in for a nasty surprise. It is up to us whether we allow this to happen. The more we resist now, the more freedom the future generations will enjoy.

