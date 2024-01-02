Create New Account
Topic of the Week 1/2/24: Being A Millionaire Means Nothing Anymore.
Tami's Topics Of The Week
I've covered financial topics and stories on this channel so many times that I've become kind of tired of discussing them now, but this story blew me away. Apparently the American economy is so bad, even high earners making $175k and far more feel poor. They are struggling. These are people who would have been considered insanely rich or upper middle class not long ago. Now, apparently, they are not. Maybe it depends on what part of the country, or what state one lives in. Maybe not. 

