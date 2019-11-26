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Rumors Of My Demise Have Been Greatly Exagerated - Alex Jones Fired From KJFK - December 5 1999
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26 views • November 26, 2019
Uploaded on November 26 2019
At 5min:55sec the cameraman says "your real competition will not come from the left"... man was he in the wrong... it'll come from both sides... it's just gonna seem more demonic and out of control coming from "the left". Besides, Jones was already being harassed by the Clintons at that time so...
At 5min:55sec the cameraman says "your real competition will not come from the left"... man was he in the wrong... it'll come from both sides... it's just gonna seem more demonic and out of control coming from "the left". Besides, Jones was already being harassed by the Clintons at that time so...
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