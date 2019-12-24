You need to let it go.

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11 views • December 24, 2019
Pastor Todd Cantelon, from Grace Community Church in Guelph, Ontario, provides a 23 second preview of his sermon. If you like it, you can watch the full sermon "Make It Right".
"As you seek to rebuild your life, you're going to need to stop obsessing about all the wrongs you've done, and all the wrongs that have been done to you".
"As you seek to rebuild your life, you're going to need to stop obsessing about all the wrongs you've done, and all the wrongs that have been done to you".
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