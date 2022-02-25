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KEN O'KEEFE EXPOSES OUR FRAUDULENT SYSTEM
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190 views • February 25, 2022
KEN O'KEEFE EXPOSES OUR FRAUDULENT SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcAyNcwfQTNx/
"The reason why our corrupt, treasonous governments are carrying out these policies is because they do not represent us, they represent the bankers, and the bankers make a hell of a lot of money off of war. More importantly, as long as we're fighting each other, as long as we're all not trusting each other, as long as we're all simply being played as pawns over and over, then they can maintain this tyrannical system of never-ending wars." - Ken O'Keefe
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcAyNcwfQTNx/
"The reason why our corrupt, treasonous governments are carrying out these policies is because they do not represent us, they represent the bankers, and the bankers make a hell of a lot of money off of war. More importantly, as long as we're fighting each other, as long as we're all not trusting each other, as long as we're all simply being played as pawns over and over, then they can maintain this tyrannical system of never-ending wars." - Ken O'Keefe
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
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