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Dr. Steven Hotze on the Dangers of the COVID-19 Vaccine "Just Say No!"
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2 views • March 17, 2022
According to Houston, Texas Doctor Steven Hotze, the so-called COVID-19 “vaccine” is not a vaccine at all.
He says it is actually experimental gene therapy.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/dr-steven-hotze-on-the-dangers-of-the-covid-19-vaccine-just-say-no/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
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He says it is actually experimental gene therapy.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/dr-steven-hotze-on-the-dangers-of-the-covid-19-vaccine-just-say-no/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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