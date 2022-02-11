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2/9/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP will technically become the defendant in the UBS case. UBS sold my stocks to a CCP-controlled fund by force and subsequently became the only foreign bank to receive the financial license from the CCP. Due to such “coincidences”, UBS will have no choice but to disclose its collusion with the CCP. So, the CCP is doomed