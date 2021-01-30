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All of the United Nations - NEW WORLD ORDER - Agenda's Are Moving Forward
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171 views • January 30, 2021
Nothing has changed between Trump and Biden
Except that Trump Played like you was your guy. (Such a joke)
And people can't see that the 2 party JewParty has to go.
He is one of them.
When he signed the USMCA his true colors couldn't shine darker.
Except that Trump Played like you was your guy. (Such a joke)
And people can't see that the 2 party JewParty has to go.
He is one of them.
When he signed the USMCA his true colors couldn't shine darker.
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