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Trudeau's Personal Sniper Leaves Position Over Vaccine Mandate
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198 views • November 11, 2021
The Democracy Fund's Pandemic Ethics Scholar Dr. Julie Ponesse speaks with Corporal Daniel Bulford. Cpl. Bulford recently left his prestigious position as the prime minister's personal sniper detail after speaking out against the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/
Constitutional Rights
To advance and maintain substantive constitutional rights in Canada, through public education and strategic litigation seeking legal remedies for victims of constitutional rights abuses.
Advance Education
To advance education by establishing a journalism placement program that provides post-secondary journalism students with opportunities to obtain on-the-job skills training required to complete their education program.
Relieve Poverty
To relieve poverty by providing health supplies and other necessities of life to impoverished families in disaster-stricken and other needs-based areas including Iraq, Hong Kong, China, Syria or elsewhere.
Funding Democracy
To receive and maintain a fund or funds and to apply all or part of the principal and income therefrom, from time to time, to qualified donees within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
The Democracy Fund
https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtgGuQGlyUs
https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/
Constitutional Rights
To advance and maintain substantive constitutional rights in Canada, through public education and strategic litigation seeking legal remedies for victims of constitutional rights abuses.
Advance Education
To advance education by establishing a journalism placement program that provides post-secondary journalism students with opportunities to obtain on-the-job skills training required to complete their education program.
Relieve Poverty
To relieve poverty by providing health supplies and other necessities of life to impoverished families in disaster-stricken and other needs-based areas including Iraq, Hong Kong, China, Syria or elsewhere.
Funding Democracy
To receive and maintain a fund or funds and to apply all or part of the principal and income therefrom, from time to time, to qualified donees within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
The Democracy Fund
https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtgGuQGlyUs
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