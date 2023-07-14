Create New Account
Near Kremennaya, Gunners Working for the Ukraine SBU were Taken by Akhmat Aida Reconnaissance Group - Found Giving Locations of RU Troops
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

⚡️⚡️⚡️Near Kremennaya, gunners working for the SBU were taken.⚡️⚡️⚡️

The fighters noticed the suspicious behavior of one of the local residents, during the search they found a Ukrainian army tablet with downloaded maps that the APU uses to guide and adjust artillery fire. The maps were marked with the location of our troops.

The guy handed over another one, that one was also tied up.

The Akhmat unit, the Aida reconnaissance group, was working.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

