© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/04/2021 -- West Coast USA multiple M4.0+ from Idaho to San Andreas -- CARIBBEAN volcanoes on alert
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • January 05, 2021
Two volcanoes are coming alive in the CARIBBEAN at the same time -- both volcanoes have been quiet for decades -- Pelee volcano, and St. Vincent's La Soufriere Volcano.
Professionals claim its "just chance" that both volcanoes are showing activity at the same time. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ca... LOLOLOLOL :D hahahahaha Not joking for real they're trying to deny a relation between the two........
______
Professionals also have now said there is no way to forecast rain storms, and there is no relation between an influx of rainfall, and flooding on rivers nearby.
In other news, a rain storm formed ---- there was flooding on two nearby rivers after the large rain storm.
Professionals say it was just chance that flooding occurred after the rain fell because they said it can't happen.
Case closed. Have a nice day.
Don't ask any questions.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Professionals claim its "just chance" that both volcanoes are showing activity at the same time. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ca... LOLOLOLOL :D hahahahaha Not joking for real they're trying to deny a relation between the two........
______
Professionals also have now said there is no way to forecast rain storms, and there is no relation between an influx of rainfall, and flooding on rivers nearby.
In other news, a rain storm formed ---- there was flooding on two nearby rivers after the large rain storm.
Professionals say it was just chance that flooding occurred after the rain fell because they said it can't happen.
Case closed. Have a nice day.
Don't ask any questions.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.