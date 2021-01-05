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1/04/2021 -- West Coast USA multiple M4.0+ from Idaho to San Andreas -- CARIBBEAN volcanoes on alert
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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113 views • January 05, 2021
Two volcanoes are coming alive in the CARIBBEAN at the same time -- both volcanoes have been quiet for decades -- Pelee volcano, and St. Vincent's La Soufriere Volcano.

Professionals claim its "just chance" that both volcanoes are showing activity at the same time. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ca... LOLOLOLOL :D hahahahaha Not joking for real they're trying to deny a relation between the two........
______

Professionals also have now said there is no way to forecast rain storms, and there is no relation between an influx of rainfall, and flooding on rivers nearby.

In other news, a rain storm formed ---- there was flooding on two nearby rivers after the large rain storm.

Professionals say it was just chance that flooding occurred after the rain fell because they said it can't happen.

Case closed. Have a nice day.

Don't ask any questions.

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chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
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