The Gog Magog War Starts NOW (not 1,000 Years after the 70th week of Daniel is over)

Welcome to Chapter 10 of the Bible Prophecy Secrets (Expanded) Audiobook. Is World War 3 and Armageddon coming soon? I think by now, everyone sees the writing on the wall. However, most people are going to have a hard time understanding the Day of the LORD and how it consists of Two Parts (just like any day has both evening and morning). The Gog and Magog War with its 10 Kings alliance is now rising up against Jerusalem and the West in Part One of the Day of the LORD. Are you able to discern these clear biblical signs of the end times? This video will be your guide.
TIME STAMPS:
0:00 - Introduction to the Thousand Year Reign of Christ
03:43 - Revelation 20:1-9 and the 1000 Years
05:28 - Doctrinal Error, Contradictions, and Inconsistencies
08:20 - The Three Big Questions
09:26 - Question #1: When Was Satan Bound?
19:48 - Question #2: What is the 1,000-Year Reign?
28:20 - Resurrection and the Afterlife - Truth vs Lies
43:09 - The End of the 1000 Year Reign
50:13 - Question #3: When is Satan Going to be Loosed?
52:33 - The Day of the LORD
56:09 - Who are the People of Gog and Magog?
