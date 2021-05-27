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Tonight on The Kevin J. Johnston Show, we have a panel of Nurses that discusses the Scam-Demic!
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91 views • May 27, 2021
Tonight on the Kevin J. Johnston show, we invite a panel of nurses that will blow your mind with information about how much the scam-demic is with their wealth of knowledge and everything they discuss in relation to it.
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The Kevin J. Johnston Show is LIVE, Monday to Friday 7PM Calgary Time and 9PM Toronto Time ON:
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
The Kevin J. Johnston Show is LIVE, Monday to Friday 7PM Calgary Time and 9PM Toronto Time ON:
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