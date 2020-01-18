BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

President Eisenhower's Farewell Address - Jan. 17, 1961 (Military Industrial Complex - Scientific Technological Elite)
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
563 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • January 18, 2020
In this his farewell address Ike issued a powerful and prophetic message of warning for the American People. President Dwight David Eisenhower on January 17, 1961, tied together two distinct threats to American liberty with exquisite precision and care, weaving the subtle interrelationships of the two as he went along. Essentially it boils down to this:

"In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. [...] Yet, in holding scientific research and
discovery in respect, as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite."

There is a lot more in this speech so grab a cup, sit back, and enjoy. ~JT
Keywords
military industrial complexeisenhowerfarewell addressscientific technological elite
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Nuclear Risk Didn’t End with the Midterms: Trump Still Has Two Months to Destroy the World

The Nuclear Risk Didn’t End with the Midterms: Trump Still Has Two Months to Destroy the World

Mike Adams
The GOP Is a Political Suicide Cult

The GOP Is a Political Suicide Cult

Mike Adams
Trump Says He Is Prepared to Use Veto, Executive Powers if Democrats Win Congress

Trump Says He Is Prepared to Use Veto, Executive Powers if Democrats Win Congress

Douglas Harrington
Democrat Party isn&#8217;t technically opposed to Trump and the neocon foreign policy agenda

Democrat Party isn’t technically opposed to Trump and the neocon foreign policy agenda

Lance D Johnson
Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Chase Codewell
Pakistan&#8217;s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Pakistan’s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy