President Eisenhower's Farewell Address - Jan. 17, 1961 (Military Industrial Complex - Scientific Technological Elite)

In this his farewell address Ike issued a powerful and prophetic message of warning for the American People. President Dwight David Eisenhower on January 17, 1961, tied together two distinct threats to American liberty with exquisite precision and care, weaving the subtle interrelationships of the two as he went along. Essentially it boils down to this:



"In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. [...] Yet, in holding scientific research and

discovery in respect, as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite."



There is a lot more in this speech so grab a cup, sit back, and enjoy. ~JT