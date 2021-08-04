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OVERLAND JOURNAL: EP.6 Searching For BIGFOOT in the Pacific Northwest. W/UNKNOWN Audio recording #RFB
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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57 views • August 04, 2021
I'm going to take you into the Pacific Northwest, In an extreme 4x4 using nightcams, drones and helicopters looking for BIGFOOT.
OVERLAND JOURNAL EPISODES 1-5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7JfL...

sierra sounds (BIGFOOT RECORDED) RON MOOREHEAD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrcAp...

#FINDINGBIGFOOT #OVERLANDJOURNAL #FZJ80 #TOYOTA

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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/

RFB - ALL VIDEOS
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preppingsurvivalfood shortagesnaturephotographyoutdoorscampingwildlifefamineowlsoff roadbushcraftbugging outmountain biking4 wheel driving
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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