BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Understanding the Flat Earth Movement
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
461 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
134 views • April 07, 2021
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Aug 30, 2018 with 13K views.
Understanding the Flat Earth Movement from a Bundle of Popular Conspiracy Theories and Science Skepticism

by Rodrigo Ferrari-Nunes, Ph.D.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw0-5jWBOhbhRnA87LJHxdw

1. Objectives and Theory
Tautologies and Abductions
Creative Critical Reflexivity
Epistemological Resonance & Harmonics
Concordance / Discordance
Growth and Transformation
Epistemological Transformations

2. Flat Earth Popular Interest compared with Anthropology's

3. Methodology

4. Ethnographic Ethics

5. Emotional Attacks, Hate Speech and Marginalization

6. Research Participants

7. Prejudice Based Socioeconomic Risks

8. Controlled Opposition

9. History of Anthropology and Alternative Cosmologies
Hugh Brody
Bruce Granville Miller
Paul Nadasdy
Julie Cruikshank

10. Deconstructing Scientism
Franz Boas
Jesse Owens
Tuskeege Experiment

11. Counter-Intuitive Globe
Tim Ingold
James J. Gibson
Stella Vosniadou and William F. Brewer

12. Shamanism
Knud Rasmussen
Mircea Eliade

13. Common Senses and Scientism
Michael Herzfeld

14. Experience and Perception
Children and Adults watch Rocket Launches

15. Constructing the Flat Earth Story
Personal Observations
Selective Critiques of Mainstream Science
Linking 'Truther' Conspiracy Narratives
Heterodoxy is the Norm
Former Globe Believers
Transformations: Pain and Relief
Pro-Science + Anti-Scientism
Spiritual Essence - Creation
Atheists becoming Spiritual
Eric Dubay and Shills
Sticking to the Subject

16. Conspiracy Bundle
September 11th 2001: official story is false
Mass Media is Controlled
Apollo Lunar Landings were Faked
Geoengineering / Weather Manipulation
Aliens, Fear, and the Government
Outer Space is not what science propagandists claim it is
Ancient Aliens is just entertainment
Extraterrestrials are from 'lands beyond'
Directed Energy Weapons in 9/11
Dr. Judy Wood
No Planers
Secret Societies in Government
Illuminati / Masonic Order
Hollywood's Easter Eggs
Wernher Von Braun's NAZI past
SpaceX is Fake
Cold War was an Orwellian Charade
Are Dinosaurs Real?
Seeing too far on the earth - no curvature

17. Easter Eggs
The Shining (1980) and Ready Player One (2018)
The Matrix (1999)

18. NASA's Rhetoric
STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)
Exploration and Colonialism
Indigenous Peoples
Compartmentalization and Augmented Reality
MARS vs GREENLAND

19. Lunar Landing Skepticism

20. The International Space Station
Swimming Pools and Vacuum Chambers

21. Apollo 16 Lunar Module - Wires and Flapping Panels

22. Elon Musk's Double Think

23. Conspiracy and Pseudo-Science

24. Epistemology: How do we know what we know?

25. Anthropology and Scientism
Michael Herzfeld
Anna Grimshaw

26. Earth from Space

27. Underwater Fiber Optic Cable Networks

28. Satellites and Space Debris

29. Gravity and Electromagnetism

30. Electric Universe Cosmology

31. Mapping the Earth

32. Science Skepticism & Philosophy

Also available in smaller parts:
Part 1/4 - https://youtu.be/0JlETr1ubwU
Part 2/4 - https://youtu.be/lvL7pUu6xc0
Part 3/4 - https://youtu.be/oSRz-nZwZts
Part 4/4 - https://youtu.be/exZAbEfWJ1Q

Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪  Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth

SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
Keywords
sciencebiblecosmologyscientismastronomyphysicsgeologynavigation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Eight States Sue OpenAI Over ChatGPT Age Verification and Consumer Protection Claims

Eight States Sue OpenAI Over ChatGPT Age Verification and Consumer Protection Claims

Chase Codewell
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

Belle Carter
Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Edison Reed
Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Morgan S. Verity
Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy