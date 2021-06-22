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Victoria's Secret Newest Angels -- (Satire Dies Today)
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76 views • June 22, 2021
Victoria's Secret newest angels include soccer star Megan Rappinoe and some other choice (fat, unattractive, trans) selections that will do anything but sell lingerie. This is woke marketing, get woke go broke.
of course, it's a joke, but the fact that we believe it a possibility means the death of satire. One can't be certain in this crazy world.
#woke #victoriassecret #MeganRappinoe
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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of course, it's a joke, but the fact that we believe it a possibility means the death of satire. One can't be certain in this crazy world.
#woke #victoriassecret #MeganRappinoe
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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