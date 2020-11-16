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Forsake All Now!!!
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43 views • November 16, 2020
Do it Now! Follow Jesus today, tomorrow may be too late! People don't consciously choose to go to hell, but they still go there by default... by procrastinating on making a decision to follow Jesus and what he taught.
Count the cost and ask yourself, what is stopping me from acting now to follow Jesus? Are you making moves to obey, or are you simply procrastinating? Remember, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Count the cost and ask yourself, what is stopping me from acting now to follow Jesus? Are you making moves to obey, or are you simply procrastinating? Remember, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
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