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People Have No Clue and Are Lining Up For It! (31.01.2021)
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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90 views • February 03, 2021
This video is for entertainment and discussion purposes only. It is not giving any medical advice to anyone. These shared news clips can be found other places on YouTube without restriction. Please do your own research to form your own opinion regarding the content within.

Pinned by Shaking My Head Productions
Shaking My Head Productions
6 hours ago
Yesterday I overheard an advertisement to signup to get in a virtual cough shot line on our local Orlando "Christian" radio station z88.3. I knew I needed to put a quick video together so you could have a discussion around it. Many of us were telling you last year that the luke warm churches would be part of the push. z88.3 also promotes Disney, NASA, & Advent Health is one of their "non profit" sponsors. The channel now reaches most of central Florida and is still growing. Please let me know what you are seeing where you live. Is there as massive push to get you to sign up to get pricked and are your local churches involved. Time is short my friends. You could take your last breath any minute. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him!


Shaking My Head Productions
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https://youtu.be/b4GuRdi8l6U
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freedomdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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