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Britcom Watchlist
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4 views • June 18, 2021
A Britcom watchlist for a certain someone. Rough cut version.
Never Mind the Quality, Feel the Width (1967-1971)
Budgie (1971-1972)
Lucky Feller (1976)
Star Maidens (1976) - N/A
Mind Your Language (1977-1979, 1986)
Going Straight (1978)
Charles Endell Esquire (1979-1980)
To the Manor Born (1979-1981)
A Fine Romance (1981)
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (1981)
Shine on Harvey Moon (1982-1985, 1995)
'Allo 'Allo! (1982-1992)
Sweet Sixteen (1983) - N/A
Chance in a Million (1984-1986)
Big Deal (1984-1986)
Home to Roost (1985-1990)
Bread (1986-1991)
East of Ipswich (1987)
The New Statesman (1987-1994)
Chelmsford 123 (1988, 1990)
Birds of a Feather (1989-1998, 2014-2017)
Jeeves and Wooster (1990-1993)
The Piglet Files (1990-1992)
The Brittas Empire (1991-1997)
The Weekenders (1992) - N/A
Cracker (1993-1995)
Joking Apart (1993-1995)
The 10%ers (1994, 1996) - N/A
Rik Mayall Presents: Clair de Lune (1995) - N/A
Correlli (1995)
Next of Kin (1995-1997) - N/A
A Prince Among Men (1997-1998)
Chalk (1997)
Cold Feet (1997-2003, 2016-)
I'm Alan Partridge (1997, 2002)
Kiss Me Kate (1998-2000) - N/A
Berkeley Square (1998) - N/A
The Games (1998, 2000) - N/A
Ultraviolet (1998)
Grafters (1998-1999) - N/A
The Grimleys (1999-2001)
Barbara (1999-2003)
Eureka Street (1999) - N/A
Chuck Finn (1999-2000)
Spaced (1999-2001)
Hippies (1999)
Dark Ages (1999)
Second Sight (2000-2001)
That Peter Kay Thing (2000)
At Home with the Braithwaites (2000-2003)
The Strangerers (2000)
Time Gentlemen Please (2000-2002)
Marion and Geoff (2000, 2003) - N/A
Fat Friends (2000-2005) - N/A
Human Remains (2000) - N/A
Phoenix Nights (2001-2002)
The Estate Agents (2002) - N/A
The Book Group (2002-2003)
Believe Nothing (2002) - N/A
15 Storeys High (2002-2004)
The Last Detective (2003-2007)
Swiss Toni (2003-2004) - N/A
New Tricks (2003-2015)
Early Doors (2003-2004) - N/A
Keen Eddie (2003)
Fortysomething (2003)
Grass (2003) - N/A
Peep Show (2003-2015) - pass
Nighty Night (2004-2005) - N/A
Catterick (2004) - N/A
The Smoking Room (2004-2005)
Green Wing (2004-2007) - pass
Foreign Exchange (2004)
Blackpool (2004, 2006)
Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere (2004)
Distant Shores (2005-2008) - N/A
Ideal (2005-2011) - N/A
Nathan Barley (2005) - N/A
Outrageous Fortune (2005-2010)
Extras (2005-2007)
The Green Green Grass (2005-2009)
Blessed (2005)
Supernova (2005-2006)
The Ghost Squad (2005)
Hyperdrive (2006-2007)
Suburban Shootout (2006)
Saxondale (2006-2007)
Respectable (2006)
Pulling (2006-2009) - N/A
Thieves Like Us (2007)
Benidorm (2007-2018) - N/A
Gavin & Stacey (2007-2010, 2019) - pass
The Visit (2007) - N/A
How Not to Live Your Life (2007-2011)
Lab Rats (2008)
No Heroics (2008) - N/A
Val Falvey, TD (2009)
Rock & Chips (2010-2011)
This Is Not My Life (2010)
Pete vs Life (2010-2011)
The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret (2010-2012, 2016)
PhoneShop (2010-2013)
Accidental Farmer (2010) - N/A
Episodes (2011-2017)
Trivia (2011)
Friday Night Dinner (2011-)
Campus (2011)
Small Time Gangster (2011)
Nothing Trivial (2011-2014)
Spy (2011)
Pramface (2012-2014)
The Syndicate (2012-2013, 2015)
Moone Boy (2012-2015)
Hebburn (2012-2013)
The Moodys (2012, 2014)
A Young Doctor's Notebook (2012-2013)
Ambassadors (2013)
Count Arthur Strong (2013, 2015-2017)
London Irish (2013)
Detectorists (2014-2017)
The Walshes (2014)
Mr. Sloane (2014)
Upper Middle Bogan (2013-2014, 2016)
Josh (2014-2017) - N/A
The Driver (2014)
Crims (2015)
The Delivery Man (2015)
Peter Kay's Car Share (2015-2018, 2020)
SunTrap (2015)
Undercover (2015)
Together (2015)
After Hours (2015) - N/A
Tripped (2015) - N/A
Stan Lee's Lucky Man (2016-2018)
Filthy Rich (2016-2017)
Upstart Crow (2016-)
Home from Home (2016-2018) - N/A
Our Ex-Wife (2016)
The Young Offenders (2016, 2018-) - N/A
Rosehaven (2016-)
Zapped! (2016-2018)
Back (2017)
Living the Dream (2017-)
Innocent (2018)
Hangups (2018)
King Gary (2018, 2020-)
State of the Union (2019)
Wild Bill (2019)
Scarborough (2019)
Guilt (2019)
Back To Life (2019-)
Ladhood (2019-)
Never Mind the Quality, Feel the Width (1967-1971)
Budgie (1971-1972)
Lucky Feller (1976)
Star Maidens (1976) - N/A
Mind Your Language (1977-1979, 1986)
Going Straight (1978)
Charles Endell Esquire (1979-1980)
To the Manor Born (1979-1981)
A Fine Romance (1981)
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (1981)
Shine on Harvey Moon (1982-1985, 1995)
'Allo 'Allo! (1982-1992)
Sweet Sixteen (1983) - N/A
Chance in a Million (1984-1986)
Big Deal (1984-1986)
Home to Roost (1985-1990)
Bread (1986-1991)
East of Ipswich (1987)
The New Statesman (1987-1994)
Chelmsford 123 (1988, 1990)
Birds of a Feather (1989-1998, 2014-2017)
Jeeves and Wooster (1990-1993)
The Piglet Files (1990-1992)
The Brittas Empire (1991-1997)
The Weekenders (1992) - N/A
Cracker (1993-1995)
Joking Apart (1993-1995)
The 10%ers (1994, 1996) - N/A
Rik Mayall Presents: Clair de Lune (1995) - N/A
Correlli (1995)
Next of Kin (1995-1997) - N/A
A Prince Among Men (1997-1998)
Chalk (1997)
Cold Feet (1997-2003, 2016-)
I'm Alan Partridge (1997, 2002)
Kiss Me Kate (1998-2000) - N/A
Berkeley Square (1998) - N/A
The Games (1998, 2000) - N/A
Ultraviolet (1998)
Grafters (1998-1999) - N/A
The Grimleys (1999-2001)
Barbara (1999-2003)
Eureka Street (1999) - N/A
Chuck Finn (1999-2000)
Spaced (1999-2001)
Hippies (1999)
Dark Ages (1999)
Second Sight (2000-2001)
That Peter Kay Thing (2000)
At Home with the Braithwaites (2000-2003)
The Strangerers (2000)
Time Gentlemen Please (2000-2002)
Marion and Geoff (2000, 2003) - N/A
Fat Friends (2000-2005) - N/A
Human Remains (2000) - N/A
Phoenix Nights (2001-2002)
The Estate Agents (2002) - N/A
The Book Group (2002-2003)
Believe Nothing (2002) - N/A
15 Storeys High (2002-2004)
The Last Detective (2003-2007)
Swiss Toni (2003-2004) - N/A
New Tricks (2003-2015)
Early Doors (2003-2004) - N/A
Keen Eddie (2003)
Fortysomething (2003)
Grass (2003) - N/A
Peep Show (2003-2015) - pass
Nighty Night (2004-2005) - N/A
Catterick (2004) - N/A
The Smoking Room (2004-2005)
Green Wing (2004-2007) - pass
Foreign Exchange (2004)
Blackpool (2004, 2006)
Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere (2004)
Distant Shores (2005-2008) - N/A
Ideal (2005-2011) - N/A
Nathan Barley (2005) - N/A
Outrageous Fortune (2005-2010)
Extras (2005-2007)
The Green Green Grass (2005-2009)
Blessed (2005)
Supernova (2005-2006)
The Ghost Squad (2005)
Hyperdrive (2006-2007)
Suburban Shootout (2006)
Saxondale (2006-2007)
Respectable (2006)
Pulling (2006-2009) - N/A
Thieves Like Us (2007)
Benidorm (2007-2018) - N/A
Gavin & Stacey (2007-2010, 2019) - pass
The Visit (2007) - N/A
How Not to Live Your Life (2007-2011)
Lab Rats (2008)
No Heroics (2008) - N/A
Val Falvey, TD (2009)
Rock & Chips (2010-2011)
This Is Not My Life (2010)
Pete vs Life (2010-2011)
The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret (2010-2012, 2016)
PhoneShop (2010-2013)
Accidental Farmer (2010) - N/A
Episodes (2011-2017)
Trivia (2011)
Friday Night Dinner (2011-)
Campus (2011)
Small Time Gangster (2011)
Nothing Trivial (2011-2014)
Spy (2011)
Pramface (2012-2014)
The Syndicate (2012-2013, 2015)
Moone Boy (2012-2015)
Hebburn (2012-2013)
The Moodys (2012, 2014)
A Young Doctor's Notebook (2012-2013)
Ambassadors (2013)
Count Arthur Strong (2013, 2015-2017)
London Irish (2013)
Detectorists (2014-2017)
The Walshes (2014)
Mr. Sloane (2014)
Upper Middle Bogan (2013-2014, 2016)
Josh (2014-2017) - N/A
The Driver (2014)
Crims (2015)
The Delivery Man (2015)
Peter Kay's Car Share (2015-2018, 2020)
SunTrap (2015)
Undercover (2015)
Together (2015)
After Hours (2015) - N/A
Tripped (2015) - N/A
Stan Lee's Lucky Man (2016-2018)
Filthy Rich (2016-2017)
Upstart Crow (2016-)
Home from Home (2016-2018) - N/A
Our Ex-Wife (2016)
The Young Offenders (2016, 2018-) - N/A
Rosehaven (2016-)
Zapped! (2016-2018)
Back (2017)
Living the Dream (2017-)
Innocent (2018)
Hangups (2018)
King Gary (2018, 2020-)
State of the Union (2019)
Wild Bill (2019)
Scarborough (2019)
Guilt (2019)
Back To Life (2019-)
Ladhood (2019-)
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