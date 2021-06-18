A Britcom watchlist for a certain someone. Rough cut version.



Never Mind the Quality, Feel the Width (1967-1971)

Budgie (1971-1972)

Lucky Feller (1976)

Star Maidens (1976) - N/A

Mind Your Language (1977-1979, 1986)

Going Straight (1978)

Charles Endell Esquire (1979-1980)

To the Manor Born (1979-1981)

A Fine Romance (1981)

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (1981)

Shine on Harvey Moon (1982-1985, 1995)

'Allo 'Allo! (1982-1992)

Sweet Sixteen (1983) - N/A

Chance in a Million (1984-1986)

Big Deal (1984-1986)

Home to Roost (1985-1990)

Bread (1986-1991)

East of Ipswich (1987)

The New Statesman (1987-1994)

Chelmsford 123 (1988, 1990)

Birds of a Feather (1989-1998, 2014-2017)

Jeeves and Wooster (1990-1993)

The Piglet Files (1990-1992)

The Brittas Empire (1991-1997)

The Weekenders (1992) - N/A

Cracker (1993-1995)

Joking Apart (1993-1995)

The 10%ers (1994, 1996) - N/A

Rik Mayall Presents: Clair de Lune (1995) - N/A

Correlli (1995)

Next of Kin (1995-1997) - N/A

A Prince Among Men (1997-1998)

Chalk (1997)

Cold Feet (1997-2003, 2016-)

I'm Alan Partridge (1997, 2002)

Kiss Me Kate (1998-2000) - N/A

Berkeley Square (1998) - N/A

The Games (1998, 2000) - N/A

Ultraviolet (1998)

Grafters (1998-1999) - N/A

The Grimleys (1999-2001)

Barbara (1999-2003)

Eureka Street (1999) - N/A

Chuck Finn (1999-2000)

Spaced (1999-2001)

Hippies (1999)

Dark Ages (1999)

Second Sight (2000-2001)

That Peter Kay Thing (2000)

At Home with the Braithwaites (2000-2003)

The Strangerers (2000)

Time Gentlemen Please (2000-2002)

Marion and Geoff (2000, 2003) - N/A

Fat Friends (2000-2005) - N/A

Human Remains (2000) - N/A

Phoenix Nights (2001-2002)

The Estate Agents (2002) - N/A

The Book Group (2002-2003)

Believe Nothing (2002) - N/A

15 Storeys High (2002-2004)

The Last Detective (2003-2007)

Swiss Toni (2003-2004) - N/A

New Tricks (2003-2015)

Early Doors (2003-2004) - N/A

Keen Eddie (2003)

Fortysomething (2003)

Grass (2003) - N/A

Peep Show (2003-2015) - pass

Nighty Night (2004-2005) - N/A

Catterick (2004) - N/A

The Smoking Room (2004-2005)

Green Wing (2004-2007) - pass

Foreign Exchange (2004)

Blackpool (2004, 2006)

Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere (2004)

Distant Shores (2005-2008) - N/A

Ideal (2005-2011) - N/A

Nathan Barley (2005) - N/A

Outrageous Fortune (2005-2010)

Extras (2005-2007)

The Green Green Grass (2005-2009)

Blessed (2005)

Supernova (2005-2006)

The Ghost Squad (2005)

Hyperdrive (2006-2007)

Suburban Shootout (2006)

Saxondale (2006-2007)

Respectable (2006)

Pulling (2006-2009) - N/A

Thieves Like Us (2007)

Benidorm (2007-2018) - N/A

Gavin & Stacey (2007-2010, 2019) - pass

The Visit (2007) - N/A

How Not to Live Your Life (2007-2011)

Lab Rats (2008)

No Heroics (2008) - N/A

Val Falvey, TD (2009)

Rock & Chips (2010-2011)

This Is Not My Life (2010)

Pete vs Life (2010-2011)

The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret (2010-2012, 2016)

PhoneShop (2010-2013)

Accidental Farmer (2010) - N/A

Episodes (2011-2017)

Trivia (2011)

Friday Night Dinner (2011-)

Campus (2011)

Small Time Gangster (2011)

Nothing Trivial (2011-2014)

Spy (2011)

Pramface (2012-2014)

The Syndicate (2012-2013, 2015)

Moone Boy (2012-2015)

Hebburn (2012-2013)

The Moodys (2012, 2014)

A Young Doctor's Notebook (2012-2013)

Ambassadors (2013)

Count Arthur Strong (2013, 2015-2017)

London Irish (2013)

Detectorists (2014-2017)

The Walshes (2014)

Mr. Sloane (2014)

Upper Middle Bogan (2013-2014, 2016)

Josh (2014-2017) - N/A

The Driver (2014)

Crims (2015)

The Delivery Man (2015)

Peter Kay's Car Share (2015-2018, 2020)

SunTrap (2015)

Undercover (2015)

Together (2015)

After Hours (2015) - N/A

Tripped (2015) - N/A

Stan Lee's Lucky Man (2016-2018)

Filthy Rich (2016-2017)

Upstart Crow (2016-)

Home from Home (2016-2018) - N/A

Our Ex-Wife (2016)

The Young Offenders (2016, 2018-) - N/A

Rosehaven (2016-)

Zapped! (2016-2018)

Back (2017)

Living the Dream (2017-)

Innocent (2018)

Hangups (2018)

King Gary (2018, 2020-)

State of the Union (2019)

Wild Bill (2019)

Scarborough (2019)

Guilt (2019)

Back To Life (2019-)

Ladhood (2019-)