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PTSD Nation | Dr. John Omaha and Stefan Molyneux
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90 views • December 05, 2021
Podcast: http://www.fdrurl.com/omaha
Dr. Omaha, an innovator in the field of emotion regulation, created Affect Centered Therapy. He has trained hundreds of therapists in ACT and AMST throughout the United States, in Australia, and in Europe. Dr. Omaha conducts outcome research on ACT and AMST through the Institute for Affect Centered Therapy, a non-profit he established in Chico, in northern California.
article: http://www.truthout.org/ptsd-nation57797
http://www.johnomahaenterprises.com
Dr. Omaha, an innovator in the field of emotion regulation, created Affect Centered Therapy. He has trained hundreds of therapists in ACT and AMST throughout the United States, in Australia, and in Europe. Dr. Omaha conducts outcome research on ACT and AMST through the Institute for Affect Centered Therapy, a non-profit he established in Chico, in northern California.
article: http://www.truthout.org/ptsd-nation57797
http://www.johnomahaenterprises.com
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